The Archive: On May 13, 1960, we reported on the 'new' cross-island highway

An American pilot tentatively identified as Matthew Edward Duke, 42, today was reported killed by Cuban police when he landed a light plane on the outskirts of Havana in an attempt to pick up two men and a woman. History is being made today with the arrival of the Spanish Military Mission headed by General Munez Grondes, Chief of Staff of the Supreme Command of the Armed Forces of Spain, for a nine-day official visit to this country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.