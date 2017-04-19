'The Aesthetic Worlds of the 19th Century'
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- From April 8 to July 24, you won't need to travel all the way to Europe to see the masterpieces of 19th century. On the 30th anniversary of the Orsay Museum, the National Palace Museum is collaborating with the French museum to showcase "The Aesthetic Worlds of the 19th Century."
