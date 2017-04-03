THAI Smile eyes flights to Kaohsiung

THAI Smile aims to launch flights to Taiwan's second largest city of Kaohsiung in the second half of this year. The wholly-owned subsidiary of flag carrier Thai Airways International has never operated flights to Taiwan before, and only China Airlines offers the service between Thailand and Kaohsiung with five flights per week, said Korakot Chatasingha, director of THAI's sales department.

Chicago, IL

