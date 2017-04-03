THAI Smile eyes flights to Kaohsiung
THAI Smile aims to launch flights to Taiwan's second largest city of Kaohsiung in the second half of this year. The wholly-owned subsidiary of flag carrier Thai Airways International has never operated flights to Taiwan before, and only China Airlines offers the service between Thailand and Kaohsiung with five flights per week, said Korakot Chatasingha, director of THAI's sales department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC