Thai Smile Airways plans Bangkok-Kaohsiung services

Thai Smile Airways, a budget carrier under Thai Airways' corporate umbrella, is planning to offer service between Bangkok and Kaohsiung to capitalize on the surge in Thai tourists visiting Taiwan, according to sources in Thailand. If the plan proceeds, it will be the airline's first route serving Taiwan since it began operations in 2012 and will also break the monopoly on the route currently held by China Airlines , one of Taiwan's two biggest carriers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.