Taiwan's Home-Grown Submarine to Cost Less

Taiwan's shipbuilder CSBC Corp's chairman Cheng Wen-lon said that a home-grown submarine will cost less than NT$100 billion to build. According to a report in Taipei Times, chairman of the local shipbuilder commissioned to plan and design the vessel also said that much depends on the Navy's demands: Planned crew sizes, mission length and strategic and tactical requirements would all determine the eventual size of the submarine.

