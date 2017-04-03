Taiwan's capital is a city easy to worship
They're silently praying for protection, for love, and for wealth at the Xia-Hai City God Temple - the religious centre in Datong District, or old Taipei. The temple on Dihua St might be small, but it maintains the yesteryear facade as the rest of the shops on the street where the keepers still sell dried fruits, nuts and sweets, and Chinese medicine dispensers and rolls of fabric sit behind new glass beyond the cobblestone pavements built in the 1880s.
