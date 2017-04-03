Taiwanese pilot fired after failing a...

Taiwanese pilot fired after failing alcohol test before flight to Hong Kong

Read more: South China Morning Post

Taiwan's China Airlines has fired a pilot who failed an alcohol test before stepping into the cockpit to operate a flight from Tai Chung to Hong Kong. In a statement, China Airlines said: "On April 4, on the flight AE1817 to Hong Kong from Taichung, the pilot did not pass an alcohol test before flying.

