Taiwan: US relations won't be harmed by Trump-Xi meeting

TAIPEI, Taiwan - Taiwan said Thursday that it is confident its relations with the U.S. won't be harmed when President Donald Trump holds his first summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week, citing assurances from the U.S. side. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Eleanor Wang said at a news conference that the government was in close contact with Washington and was assured the island's interests would not be harmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.