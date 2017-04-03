Taiwan: Two migrant workers diagnosed...

Taiwan: Two migrant workers diagnosed with chikungunya fever

Kaohsiung, April 9 Two migrant workers from Southeast Asian countries living in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, have been confirmed to be infected with chikungunya fever, a mosquito-borne viral disease, the Kaohsiung Department of Health said Sunday. One of the two patients is a 28-year-old woman from the Philippines living in Nanzi District who had returned to her hometown in the Philippines for a short visit in late March.

