Taiwan to increase military presence ...

Taiwan to increase military presence on South China Sea island

Taiwan's Apple Daily reported Tuesday the Taiwanese military is proposing reinforcements on Taiping, also known as Itu Aba Island. A remote-controlled multiple rocket launcher with anti-landing capabilities would form the backbone of a coastal defense system, Taipei's ministry of national defense stated in its proposal.

