Taiwan to build new subs

11 hrs ago

Taiwan plans to build eight submarines to bolster its current fleet of four ageing foreign-built vessels, a senior Taiwanese navy official said on Wednesday. Taiwan's submarine project comes in the middle of a four-year design contract phase budgeted at T$3 billion that began in 2016.

Chicago, IL

