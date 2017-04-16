Taiwan remains on US currency watch list

Taiwan remains on US currency watch list

The U.S. Department of Treasury has kept Taiwan on its currency monitoring list after Washington released its latest twice-a-year foreign exchange policy report on Friday. It was the third time that Taiwan was placed on the currency monitoring list since the United States started to publish such a report in April 2016.

