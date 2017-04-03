Taiwan relieved it was not on the agenda for Xi-Trump talks

Taiwan breathed a sigh of relief as it was not mentioned during the just concluded summit between leaders of two of the world's superpowers - the United States and the mainland. But such relief was only temporary and served to lengthen the uncertainty looming over Washington-Beijing-Taipei relations, making it harder for Taipei to decide its next step in its relations with the US or the mainland, analysts said.

