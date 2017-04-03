Taiwan market: Gigabyte, MSI prepare new gaming products for Spring Computer Show
Gigabyte Technology and Micro-Star International will both participate at the upcoming Spring Computer Show 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan from April 7-10 and have also prepared aggressive promotions for their gaming products, hoping to increase their sales in the first quarter, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report. Gigabyte will begin selling its new 15.6-inch Sabre 15 gaming notebook in Taiwan at the show featuring Nvidia's latest GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card and Intel's new processor, the paper noted.
