Taiwan market: Gigabyte, MSI prepare ...

Taiwan market: Gigabyte, MSI prepare new gaming products for Spring Computer Show

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: DigiTimes

Gigabyte Technology and Micro-Star International will both participate at the upcoming Spring Computer Show 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan from April 7-10 and have also prepared aggressive promotions for their gaming products, hoping to increase their sales in the first quarter, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report. Gigabyte will begin selling its new 15.6-inch Sabre 15 gaming notebook in Taiwan at the show featuring Nvidia's latest GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card and Intel's new processor, the paper noted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DigiTimes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,091 • Total comments across all topics: 280,092,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC