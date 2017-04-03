Taiwan market: DJI to sell drones in ...

Taiwan market: DJI to sell drones in local market

Friday Apr 7 Read more: DigiTimes

China-based drone maker Da-Jiang Innovations will open a retail shop at the Syntrend Creative Park in Taipei on April 8. The retail shop, which will perform as a sales agent for DJI in Taiwan, will have a demonstration area to enable potential buyers to try flying drones in the shop, according to the company.

Chicago, IL

