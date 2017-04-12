Taiwan Leads The Way For Asia, First To Ban Eating Cats And Dogs
Taiwan has become the first Asian country to ban the consumption of dogs and cats and establish jail time for individuals who torture and kill animals. Taiwan's Animal Protection Act amendments punish those who buy, sell, or consume cat or dog meat with fines of NT$50,000 to NT$2 million, according to The China Post .
