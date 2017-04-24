Taiwan Finally Sets a Date for Its Landmark Same-Sex Marriage Ruling

On May 24, the Taipei High Administrative Court will issue a ruling which could make Taiwan the first Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage nationwide, says The China Post . The ruling follows years of campaigning for same-sex marriage by local LGBTQ advocates as well as opposition by homophobic Christians who have sought to associate same-sex marriage with incest, bestiality and AIDS.

