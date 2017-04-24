Taiwan Features Tehching Hsieh at the...

Taiwan Features Tehching Hsieh at the 2017 Venice Biennale

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

Tehching Hsieh, "One Year Performance" , performance, New York, still images from 16mm film Taiwan's exhibition for the 2017 Venice Biennale - Doing Time - will open at the Palazzo delle Prigioni on May 10. Curated by Adrian Heathfield, the exhibition features the works of artist Tehching Hsieh, and will be on view for from May 13 to November 26, 2017. As a member of Manhattan's Downtown art scene in the late 1970s and early '80s, the young Taiwanese artist Tehching Hsieh embarked on five separate yearlong performances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,779 • Total comments across all topics: 280,543,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC