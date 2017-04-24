Taiwan Features Tehching Hsieh at the 2017 Venice Biennale

Tehching Hsieh, "One Year Performance" , performance, New York, still images from 16mm film Taiwan's exhibition for the 2017 Venice Biennale - Doing Time - will open at the Palazzo delle Prigioni on May 10. Curated by Adrian Heathfield, the exhibition features the works of artist Tehching Hsieh, and will be on view for from May 13 to November 26, 2017. As a member of Manhattan's Downtown art scene in the late 1970s and early '80s, the young Taiwanese artist Tehching Hsieh embarked on five separate yearlong performances.

