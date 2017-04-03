Taiwan: Bird flu hits Chiayi chicken ...

Taiwan: Bird flu hits Chiayi chicken farm

More than 10,000 chickens were culled on a farm in Chiayi County Thursday after it was found to be infected with bird flu, county government officials said. The farm in Puzi City was confirmed as being infected with the highly pathogenic H5 subtype of avian influenza, though the exact strain had yet to be determined, according to the county's Livestock Disease Control Center.

Chicago, IL

