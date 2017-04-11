Taiwan becomes first country in Asia ...

Taiwan becomes first country in Asia to ban eating of cat and dog meat

Taiwan has passed landmark animal protection laws imposing fines for the consumption of dog and cat meat as well as jail time for those who kill and torture animals. The Animal Protection Act amendments approved by the Legislative Yuan on Tuesday punish the sale, purchase or consumption of dog or cat meat with fines ranging from NT$50,000 to NT$2 million.

