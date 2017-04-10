Taiwan bans eating dog, cat meat5 min ago
Taipei, April 13 Taiwan has banned the slaughter of dogs and cats for human consumption and increased the penalty for cruelty to animals, according to island's official Central News Agency . Taiwan's Parliament amended its Animal Protection Act on Tuesday to ban the sale, purchase or eating of cat and dog meat.
