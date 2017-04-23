Taiwan bans eating cats and dogs, whi...

Taiwan bans eating cats and dogs, while neighboring countries keep them on the menu

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

In this Dec. 14, 2015, photo, Star Wars fans dressed in character order food at a fast food restaurant in the neighborhood of 32-year-old Tsai Jung-chou, also known as "Makoto Tsai", who makes replica lightsabers at his home workshop in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Taiwan has banned the sale and consumption of cat and dog meat, a departure from a controversial practice that is common among its Asian neighbors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,586 • Total comments across all topics: 280,263,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC