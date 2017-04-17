Taiwan bans eating cats and dogs and ...

Taiwan bans eating cats and dogs and lifts penalties for animal cruelty

Taiwan has banned the sale and consumption of cat and dog meat, a departure from a controversial practice that is common among its Asian neighbours. The island's legislature has amended the Animal Protection Act, imposing steeper fines and lengthier punishments for acts related to animal cruelty.

