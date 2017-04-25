Taiwan banks seek approval for their first green bonds
Bank subsidiaries of Sinopac Financial Holdings Co and China Development Financial Holding Corp have applied for approval from Taipei Exchange to issue their first green bonds, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. According to the sources who declined to be named, Taiwan's banks are currently active players in seeking to issue the green bonds.
