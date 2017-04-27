Survey: More than 60 pct of Taiwanese unhappy with cross-Strait ties under administration of DPP

A survey of more than 1,000 people in Taiwan has showed that over 60 percent are dissatisfied with cross-Strait relations under the administration of the Democratic Progressive Party . According to a poll by the Taiwan Competitiveness Forum Thursday, 60.1 percent of the 1,085 respondents were not content with the DPP's handling of cross-Strait ties, much higher than the 24 percent who were satisfied.

