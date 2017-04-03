Sunshine for most of Taiwan on Monday

Sunshine for most of Taiwan on Monday

The China Post

Daytime temperatures around Taiwan will continue to be warm, with north and northeast regions experiencing 24 to 26 degrees, while Central and Southern Taiwan will see the mercury rise to 29 C, according to the Central Weather Bureau. Other than Taitung and Hualien, most of Taiwan will experience sunny to partly cloudy weather.

