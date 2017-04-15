Stronger Philippine-Taiwan partnerships

"President Tsai Ing-Wen appealed for closer cooperation between Taiwan and the Philippines on several issues including the South China Sea during a meeting with former President FVR last weeka a a a a " During her meeting with FVR, President Tsai of Taiwan pitched her "New Southbound Policy" targeted at strengthening Taiwan's relations with countries in Southeast and South Asia, saying that there was growth in both bilateral trade and Philippine-Taiwan tourism in 2016 - and beyond. She also hoped for deepening bilateral exchanges at all levels and closer trade relations in view of the geographical proximity between Taiwan and the Philippines.

