Sparks to be ignited for dialog

2 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

Under the theme "culture explosion" , the Creative Expo Taiwan opens today and will run until Sunday, April 23. Entering its seventh year, the occasion hopes to stimulate discourse on contemporary Taiwanese culture and further innovate and elevate the cultural and creative industry. At the three venues of Huashan 1914 Creative Park , Songshan Cultural and Creative Park and Taipei Expo Park , the products on display all come from local materials and share a common care for society.

Chicago, IL

