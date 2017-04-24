Six aspire to lead KMT

Aspirants for the leadership of the Kuomintang hit the campaign trail in earnest on their first weekend as official candidates. Leadership frontrunner and ex-Vice President Wu Den-yih vowed to resurrect the opposition's support among young people, as he met with party representatives in Pingtung Sunday.

