Shootout rattles New Taipei

2 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A gunfight followed by a tense three-hour standoff in New Taipei ended with the suspect, 60-year-old Liu Pang-cheng on the first floor of the building, shouting at the suspect on the fourth. According to the New Taipei police commissioner, the suspect called out that he had committed many drug offenses and believed he would be given either a death sentence or life imprisonment if he were to go before a judge.

