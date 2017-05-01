Shootout rattles New Taipei
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A gunfight followed by a tense three-hour standoff in New Taipei ended with the suspect, 60-year-old Liu Pang-cheng on the first floor of the building, shouting at the suspect on the fourth. According to the New Taipei police commissioner, the suspect called out that he had committed many drug offenses and believed he would be given either a death sentence or life imprisonment if he were to go before a judge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC