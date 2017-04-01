Self-pickup service Catch Power shuts down
Catch Power , a shopping platform that allowed its users to order goods online and pick them up at select metro stations in Taipei City, announced Friday that it was officially closed for business. In a statement posted to Catch Power's Facebook page, the startup company thanked its customers for the support they had shown over its yearlong run.
