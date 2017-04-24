Saving China's abandoned tulou homes

Saving China's abandoned tulou homes

Looking like a design amalgamation of a Roman coliseum and a doughnut, tulou buildings, found in China's southwest Fujian province, are some of the most stunning historic structures in the country. But many of these residential buildings, which feature a courtyard surrounded by a perimeter of homes that rise several stories high, are under threat.

