Safety key to any lifting of ban on US pork, says health minister
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Health Minister Chen Shih-chung on Monday appeared to walk back support for the lifting of a ban on U.S. pork imports containing the muscle-enhancing additive ractopamine, saying it was "not within his ministry's jurisdiction." Despite saying last week that "as long as food safety measures are in place, am not against lifting the restrictions," Chen was less committal over his ministry's role in the ban's future in an interview with the Central News Agency Monday.
