Sabah Ports ink MoU with Taipei ports corp

Kota Kinabalu: Sabah Ports Sdn Bhd and Taiwan International Ports Corporation, Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Monday to explore business cooperation and to look into strengthening bilateral port ties. The MoU signified a commitment from both parties to share port planning and operation strategies to enhance port performance and exploration of investment potential in Sabah.

