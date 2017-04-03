Sabah Ports ink MoU with Taipei ports corp
Kota Kinabalu: Sabah Ports Sdn Bhd and Taiwan International Ports Corporation, Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Monday to explore business cooperation and to look into strengthening bilateral port ties. The MoU signified a commitment from both parties to share port planning and operation strategies to enhance port performance and exploration of investment potential in Sabah.
