Research: IR, UV-C LEDs major attractions at Taiwan lighting show

IR and UV-C LED, automotive headlights, Micro LED and OLED lighting were major attractions at Taiwan International Lighting Show and LED Taiwan 2017 jointly taking place in Taipei during April 12-15, according to Digitimes Research. High-power IR LED devices have seen increasing adoption for iris, fingerprint and facial recognition applications, visual enhancement applications for nighttime driving and surveillance, Digitimes Research indicated.

