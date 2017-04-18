Research: IR, UV-C LEDs major attractions at Taiwan lighting show
IR and UV-C LED, automotive headlights, Micro LED and OLED lighting were major attractions at Taiwan International Lighting Show and LED Taiwan 2017 jointly taking place in Taipei during April 12-15, according to Digitimes Research. High-power IR LED devices have seen increasing adoption for iris, fingerprint and facial recognition applications, visual enhancement applications for nighttime driving and surveillance, Digitimes Research indicated.
