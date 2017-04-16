Red clay potteries with peculiar styl...

Red clay potteries with peculiar style made in Taiwan

Ceramist Chen Chin Wang sorts out ceramics at his studio in Taichung of central Taiwan, southeast China, April 16, 2017. Chen Chin Wang, who has been in the pottery business for two decades, has been using local red clay in recent years and developed ceramics with his peculiar style.

