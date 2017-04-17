Public hearing on infrastructure "war...

Public hearing on infrastructure "war of words" venue: Ko

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: The China Post

Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je heaped scorn on a government-sponsored public hearing on its infrastructure plans, saying it had descended into a war of words between the Democratic Progressive Party and New Taipei Mayor Eric Chu, Monday. Ko, who decided to opt out of the hearing that invited local leaders to discuss a multibillion dollar government infrastructure spending plan, said that the hearing would not solve any problems, but would only highlight continued conflict among localities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,735 • Total comments across all topics: 280,352,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC