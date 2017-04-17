Public hearing on infrastructure "war of words" venue: Ko

Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je heaped scorn on a government-sponsored public hearing on its infrastructure plans, saying it had descended into a war of words between the Democratic Progressive Party and New Taipei Mayor Eric Chu, Monday. Ko, who decided to opt out of the hearing that invited local leaders to discuss a multibillion dollar government infrastructure spending plan, said that the hearing would not solve any problems, but would only highlight continued conflict among localities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.