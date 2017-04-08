Pay your medical bill with the tap of...

Pay your medical bill with the tap of a finger

Developers in the medical and financial industries on Friday announced a new mobile payment service, e-Health Pay, that's exclusively for medical bills. The Taiwan Nongovernmental Hospitals and Clinics Association and its subsidiary Cheng Pin Healthcare Consulting are the developers behind the mobile payment app.

