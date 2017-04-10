Passengers miracle escape after airpl...

Passengers miracle escape after airplane veers off runway and smashes into guard rails in Taiwan

Friday Apr 14

Passengers enjoyed a miracle escape when just two people were injured after a plane veered off the runway and into guard rails in Taiwan. Just two passengers were injured when the 19-passenger plane skidded off the tarmac at Lanyu Island Airport on Thursday.

