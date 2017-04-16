Pair convicted by district court over THSR ticket scam

A court has given a jail term of 40 days each to two people who used a ticket scam to defraud Taiwan High Speed Rail out of NT$1,400 for a trip from Taipei to Kaohsiung. One of the two people, surnamed Liu, succeeded in spending only NT$55 on her Taipei-Kaohsiung ride in May 2016 with the help of her co-defendant, surnamed Kuo, according to the Apple Daily.

