Outgoing Panama envoy praises strong ...

Outgoing Panama envoy praises strong ties with ROC

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

Panama's outgoing ambassador to Taiwan has reaffirmed his country's strong ties with the R.O.C., after reports that his government had yet to announce his successor raised concerns over the future of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Neal Kuo , a veteran Taiwanese journalist who has covered Central America for over 30 years, reported last week that Panama had yet to announce the successor of outgoing Ambassador Alfredo Martiz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,934 • Total comments across all topics: 280,501,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC