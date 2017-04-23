Outgoing Panama envoy praises strong ties with ROC

Panama's outgoing ambassador to Taiwan has reaffirmed his country's strong ties with the R.O.C., after reports that his government had yet to announce his successor raised concerns over the future of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Neal Kuo , a veteran Taiwanese journalist who has covered Central America for over 30 years, reported last week that Panama had yet to announce the successor of outgoing Ambassador Alfredo Martiz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.