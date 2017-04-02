One missing after Chinese fishing boat collides with Panama-registered cargo vessel
A fishing boat carrying 10 people sank off eastern China's Fujian Province after colliding with a Panama-registered cargo vessel late Saturday, provincial marine authorities said Sunday. The Panama vessel "KF PROSPERITY" was heading to Republic of Korea from Taiwan when the crash occurred around midnight Saturday near Kemen Port in the provincial capital of Fuzhou, said a statement issued by the Fujian Maritime Safety Administration.
