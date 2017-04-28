'No removal of national emblem' at Twin Oaks estate
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs insisted Thursday that its representative office in Washington, D.C. had not removed an R.O.C. emblem design from one of its gardens, but rather had simply updated its appearance. Former de facto ambassador to the U.S. Shen Lyu-hsun said earlier this week that the Democratic Progressive Party administration had recently removed the emblem design from the garden at Twin Oaks estate, the former Washington residence of R.O.C. ambassadors.
