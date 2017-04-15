MOTC to set up new rules for returning Uber Taiwan

Uber Taiwan will be breaching the law if it operates short-distance rides within the Taipei City center, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said on Friday. One day after the ride-hailing company returned to the Taiwanese market following two months of suspended operations, the MOTC issued an official statement "welcoming" foreign investment and technologies choosing to partner with domestic industries, but reiterated that Uber Taiwan must operate in line with current regulations.

