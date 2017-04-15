MOTC to set up new rules for returning Uber Taiwan
Uber Taiwan will be breaching the law if it operates short-distance rides within the Taipei City center, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said on Friday. One day after the ride-hailing company returned to the Taiwanese market following two months of suspended operations, the MOTC issued an official statement "welcoming" foreign investment and technologies choosing to partner with domestic industries, but reiterated that Uber Taiwan must operate in line with current regulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC