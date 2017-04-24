Moderate Earthquake Hits Taiwan

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 -- A moderate earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Taiwan at 9.57 am today. The Malaysian Meteorological Department, in a statement, here said the epicentre of the quake was 204km southeast of Kaohsiung, Taiwan and 1686 km northeast of Kudat, Sabah.

