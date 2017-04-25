Minor trembler shakes North, Northeast Taiwan

Occurring at 7:35 a.m., the quake's epicenter was located at Jiaoxi Township of Yilan County and struck at a depth of 18.1 km. The strongest tremor, registering 3 on Taiwan's 1-7 intensity scale, was felt in Yilan, followed by a scale of 2 in New Taipei and Taipei.

