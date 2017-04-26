Middle school exams to relocate in fa...

Middle school exams to relocate in face of May 20 protests

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: The China Post

Comprehensive exams for middle school students scheduled for the May 20 weekend will be relocated due to what's expected to be large-scale protests on the anniversary of President Tsai Ing-wen's inauguration, the Education Ministry announced Wednesday. Education Minister Pan Wen-chung said the changes of venue would ensure test takers had a safe place to complete their examinations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,813 • Total comments across all topics: 280,573,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC