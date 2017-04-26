Middle school exams to relocate in face of May 20 protests
Comprehensive exams for middle school students scheduled for the May 20 weekend will be relocated due to what's expected to be large-scale protests on the anniversary of President Tsai Ing-wen's inauguration, the Education Ministry announced Wednesday. Education Minister Pan Wen-chung said the changes of venue would ensure test takers had a safe place to complete their examinations.
