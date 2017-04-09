McDonald's urged to drop battery-cage...

McDonald's urged to drop battery-cage eggs

Animal protection activists on Saturday lodged a protest at the McDonald's headquarters in Taipei over its use of eggs from battery-caged hens. The Environment & Animal Society of Taiwan issued the call at a press conference, with over 20 protesters - dressed like egg-laying hens crowded into battery cages - expressing strong opposition to McDonald's.

