Mayor unveils blueprint for a new Kee...

Mayor unveils blueprint for a new Keelung

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

Keelung City Mayor Lin Yu-chang on Tuesday unveiled the "One Core, Two Wings" plan - his blueprint for the northern port city - during an interview with the Central News Agency. According to Lin, at the core of his plan is the new Keelung Station that was completed in June of 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,315 • Total comments across all topics: 280,050,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC