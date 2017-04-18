Malawi: Ruling Party, Opposition Poli...

Malawi: Ruling Party, Opposition Politicians Fight at Funeral

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A fracas broke out in Kasungu on Saturday at the at the funeral of Chief Lukwa's mother as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party fought for supremacy at the funeral. It all started when district governor for the DPP Oswech Chirwa forcebly grabbed a microphone from Kasungu central MP Amon Nkhata who wanted to announce to the mourners how much the MCP had given as condolence money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,530,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC