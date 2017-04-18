Malawi: Ruling Party, Opposition Politicians Fight at Funeral
A fracas broke out in Kasungu on Saturday at the at the funeral of Chief Lukwa's mother as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party fought for supremacy at the funeral. It all started when district governor for the DPP Oswech Chirwa forcebly grabbed a microphone from Kasungu central MP Amon Nkhata who wanted to announce to the mourners how much the MCP had given as condolence money.
